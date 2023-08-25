2 arrested in connection with Oakland murder: Police

Police arrested two individuals in connection with a homicide in Oakland.

Paula Faaui was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Julian Carillo Garcia. Carillo Garcia was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Bancroft Ave. just before 6 p.m Sunday evening.

The 21-year-old was arrested hours later early morning on Tuesday.

Sariah Faaui, 26, was also arrested and charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

READ MORE: Suspect turns himself in for Oakland homicide: Police

Police did not specify the relation between Sariah and Paula. Both remain in the Santa Rita Jail. No bail has been set.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.