2 arrested on suspicion of involvement in shooting at West Oakland BART station

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police arrested a man and a woman Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a shooting Saturday at the West Oakland BART station that left one victim with minor injuries, according to the transit agency.

Officer Francisco Rodriguez recognized the suspects, who were wanted for questioning in the shooting, while patrolling the Montgomery Street BART station in San Francisco around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Rodriguez contacted the BART police dispatch center, and the two suspects were arrested.

The victim in Saturday's shooting positively identified the suspects, police said. Both suspects were transported to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Selvin Lopez, a 28-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, conspiracy, possession for sales of narcotics, carrying a firearm while possessing narcotics, and committing a felony while out on bail or release from incarceration, police said.

Jeysi Sotoguzman, an 18-year-old resident of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, conspiracy, possession for sales of narcotics and carrying a firearm while possessing narcotics, police said.

Police said both suspects were issued BART prohibition orders.

BART officers said that surveillance footage produced clear images of the suspects, which were shared with patrolling officers and partner agencies to aid in their apprehension.