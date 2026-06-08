2 dead, Oakland police officer injured in alleged stolen vehicle crash

The Brief Two men were killed after a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three suspects crashed into a marked Oakland police SUV near East 12th Street and 29th Avenue in East Oakland on Monday. Oakland Housing Authority officers had attempted a traffic stop after spotting the vehicle driving recklessly, but authorities said they did not pursue when the driver fled. The driver then slammed into a marked OPD vehicle.



Two men died, and an Oakland police officer was injured Monday after a vehicle carrying three suspects crashed into a patrol SUV in East Oakland, authorities said.

The suspects were allegedly in a stolen vehicle, according to two sources.

The East Bay Times first reported the incident.

Attempted traffic stop

What we know:

An officer with the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 11 a.m. near E. 12th Street, the agency said.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, authorities said.

A KTVU source and the East Bay Times reported the suspects were in a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

Authorities said the OHAPD officer did not pursue the Tahoe after attempting the stop.

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Crash leaves 2 dead

Dig deeper:

A short time later, the Tahoe, carrying three men, veered out of control and crashed into a marked Oakland Police Department SUV near E. 12th Street and 29th Avenue, authorities said. Two men inside the Tahoe were ejected from the vehicle. Both died at the scene, authorities said.

One victim landed in the center median beneath the elevated BART tracks. The other came to rest on the pavement in front of the overturned SUV.

The Tahoe remained at the scene Monday afternoon, flipped onto its side in the middle of the roadway.

Driver arrested, officer hurt

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by an OHAPD officer, authorities said.

An OPD officer who was inside the SUV that was struck suffered injuries. The officer had not been involved in the original call.

The OPD is leading the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic incident," OHAPD said in a statement.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Oakland police investigate a deadly scene at E. 12th Street where two stolen vehicle suspects died. June 8, 2026. The image was taken by KTVU photographer Jaden Schaul.