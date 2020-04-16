2 detained after car crashes into light pole, gun spotted in Oakland: police

article

Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol said two people were taken to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a light pole and a gun was spotted early Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the activity concluded about 10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Edwards, capping about three hours of police activity.

Two people were detained. A gun was in "plain view," Watson said.

When police arrived about 7 a.m., she said the people inside the car were not responding to commands, Watson said, adding that a "firearm" was observed.

Eventually, police got the pair to comply and they were both taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.