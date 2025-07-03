2 FCI Dublin officers expected to plead guilty to sex crime charges

article

Two former FCI Dublin correctional officers who were charged with sex crimes are set to be arraigned – and most likely to plead guilty – in August, court records show.

Jeffrey Raymond Wilson, 34, a paramedic, and Lawrence Gacad, 33, are set to appear before a judge at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Oakland federal courthouse.

Then, they are both scheduled to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers on the same day at 1 p.m. for a "change of plea" hearing, according to the judge's weekly calendar.

A change of plea hearing is typically when defendants change their pleas from not guilty to guilty. Neither Wilson nor Gacad have entered any pleas yet, court records show, and they also don't have attorneys listed on record.

No plea agreements have been made public, and it's unclear what the terms of the agreement are, which have to be approved by a judge.

Wilson and Gacad were the ninth and 10th FCI Dublin officers charged with sex crimes in a nationwide scandal that eventually led to the closure of FCI Dublin, an all-women's prison, in April 2024. Wilson was charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward and providing false statements. Gacad is charged with one count of abusive sexual contact.

Two other former FCI Dublin correctional officers were charged and pleaded guilty in a similar situation.

In July 2023, Nakie Nunley, then 48, of Fairfield and Andrew Jones, then 35, of Pleasanton, were both charged with sex crimes and then agreed to plead guilty within a day.

Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Nunley to six years in prison after seven women accused him of "egregious acts." She sentenced Jones to eight years, the longest punishment so far of all the 10 officers charged, including the former warden.

Assuming Wilson and Gacad enter their guilty pleas, the only outstanding officer to not have been found guilty at this point is Darrell Wayne "Dirty Dick" Smith.

A jury hung in April of this year and his second retrial is scheduled to start at the end of August. He has maintained his innocence.