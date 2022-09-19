2 female victims shot in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD investigating

article

Two female victims were shot Monday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, police say.

Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 23rd Street at around 6:33 p.m. When they arrived, they located the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they rendered aid to the victims along with paramedics upon arrival. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police did not provide any suspect information.

There was no further information on whom the two victims were.

SFPD remain at the scene this evening and are calling this an "active and developing investigation." Police said they will provide more details when they become available.

