Expand / Collapse search

2 killed after speeding car crashes into pole: Oakland police

By Katy St. Clair
Published  October 6, 2024 9:47pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News
article

FILE - Police lights.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were killed early Saturday morning in Oakland when the vehicle they were in hit a utility pole, according to police.   

Just before 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a solo vehicle collision at 51st Avenue and San Leandro Street. Both the driver and passenger were injured and were pronounced dead at the scene.   

Featured

Santa Rosa Mazda driver intentionally causes multiple crashes, kills 1: CHP
article

Santa Rosa Mazda driver intentionally causes multiple crashes, kills 1: CHP

A Santa Rosa driver is accused of causing multiple accidents Saturday afternoon, including one that killed a woman, the California Highway Patrol said.

Police believe the driver was traveling eastbound on San Leandro Street in a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck a utility pole.   

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.   

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 777-8570. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov. 