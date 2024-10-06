2 killed after speeding car crashes into pole: Oakland police

article

Two people were killed early Saturday morning in Oakland when the vehicle they were in hit a utility pole, according to police.

Just before 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a solo vehicle collision at 51st Avenue and San Leandro Street. Both the driver and passenger were injured and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

Police believe the driver was traveling eastbound on San Leandro Street in a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck a utility pole.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 777-8570. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.