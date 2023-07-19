Mega Millions tickets worth $287K sold in Bay Area; jackpot still up for grabs

Two lucky Mega Millions players in the Bay Area each won $287,000, but the enticing jackpot is still up for grabs.

Following Tuesday's drawing, where no ticket matched all six numbers – the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, and 54, along with the gold Mega Ball 18 – the Mega Millions Jackpot has soared to an impressive $720 million.

Featured article

While the pursuit of the Mega Millions Jackpot continues, there were two small winners in the Bay Area.

Both winning tickets matched five of the numbers, each valued at $287,000. One ticket was sold at a Shell gas station on Capitol Expressway in San Jose, while the other was purchased at M&A Lakeside Market in Oakland.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot is scheduled for Friday.