2 men and juvenile charged in shooting, robbery of man in Oakland's Montclair District

The Brief All three suspects connected to a Montclair robbery and shooting are in custody, police say. The Alameda County D.A. says two adult suspects in this case will be arraigned on Friday. One of the suspects is tied to a homicide in March, police say.



The Alameda County District Attorney on Thursday announced charges in the shooting and robbery of a man in Oakland's Monclair District earlier this month.

What we know:

Alameda County D.A. Ursula Jones Dickson's office filed multiple felony charges against Kelvin Davis, 19, and Keyjuanne McGhee, 21, in connection to the April 2 robbery where the victim was shot three times.

Davis is charged with robbery, assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officials with the D.A.'s office said Davis has a prior offense that could enhance his possible sentence. If convicted he faces 40 years to life in prison. The Oakland Police Department said during their investigation, they learned one of the suspects was wanted in the March homicide of William Robinson.

McGhee is also charged with robbery, being armed with a firearm during a robbery, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a stolen vehicle. McGhee faces more than seven years in prison if convicted.

The arrests

The Oakland Police Department said the two adult suspects were taken into custody on Thursday. Police said officers with the city's Ceasefire program arrested one of the suspects. That arrest led to a search warrant where police found a stolen gun and an AR type pistol in a San Leandro home where the second man was arrested.

A follow-up search warrant yielded more weapons including a firearm equipped with a drum magazine.

Arrests made in Monclair robbery and shooting. Photos from Oakland Police Department.

The juvenile, who was arrested as a co-participant on the same day of the robbery, has been charged with robbery-related offenses for his alleged involvement. Officials with the D.A.'s office said the minor's case will go to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.

Davis and McGhee's arraignment is set for Friday, April 11, in Oakland.

The backstory:

The victim was hospitalized after the shooting and had to undergo hand surgery. He was walking around the neighborhood when he was approached by a juvenile, allegedly armed with a gun on the 1900 block of Cortereal Avenue at around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect demanded the victim's belongings, shot him and ran from the scene.

Neighbors said they heard commotion and arguing outside.