2 shot in San Jose; investigation underway

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The Brief San Jose Police Department officers were sent just before 10:40 p.m. to the area of Great Oaks Parkway and Lexington Avenue on reports of a shooting One victim was found wounded at the scene, and another was later taken to a hospital.



Two men were wounded in a shooting in San Jose on Saturday night, and authorities are searching for the shooter.

San Jose Police Department officers were sent just before 10:40 p.m. to the area of Great Oaks Parkway and Lexington Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a department statement.

The caller told police that they were seated in a car and their front passenger had been shot.

At the scene, officers found the victim – described only as a man – injured, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were determined to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned that the shooting had occurred elsewhere in San Jose, and just before 11 p.m., the department was notified that another victim who was found in the area of Roeder and Azúcar roads had been taken to a hospital.

The second victim’s wounds were also determined to be non-life threatening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no suspect information was available.