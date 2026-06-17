These 2 Bay Area universities ranked top in the world

The Brief Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley were named amongst 2,250 other top global universities by U.S. News and World Report this week as the best higher education options for prospective students. The list was compiled based on several different metrics based on academic research, cited scholarly papers, and their global and regional reputations. Standford was ranked number four while UC Berekely was ranked number seven.



Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley were named amongst 2,250 other top universities by U.S. News and World Report this week as the best higher education options for prospective students in the world.

The list was compiled based on metrics including research performance and reputation, publications, books, and their number of highly cited scholarly papers, among other achievements that assessed schools from 105 countries.

Stanford University

Ranked Number Three:

Stanford University, stationed about 30 miles south of San Francisco, was ranked number three on the U.S. News and World Report list.

The only two universities that beat Stanford were Harvard and M.I.T.

The U.S. News and World report also said that Stanford is ranked as number four on the list of best universities in the country.

FILE ART: A general view of the Stanford University campus. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

UC Berkeley

Ranked Number Seven:

U.C. Berkeley was named number seven in the world, and 15th in the country.

In terms of a specific department, US News and World and Report ranked UC Berkeley as the number four research university in the country.

FILE ART: UC Berkeley.