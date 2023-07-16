2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $30K each sold in California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in California came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $29,769 each!

Los Angeles: 7-Eleven, 1400 W. Westwood Blvd.

Fresno: 5191 E. Belmont Ave.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $77 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 17, 23, 25, 36, 38 and the Mega number is 14.

It seems like there's some serious lottery fever going around, because there were also no winners in both Mega Millions and Powerball drawings either.

Right now the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $640 million, while the Powerball jackpot is estimated at $900 million for Monday's drawing.

Good luck!



