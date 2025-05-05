Expand / Collapse search

2-vehicle crash in San Jose, 1 collided into a home

Published  May 5, 2025 10:39pm PDT
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Both police and the fire department are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in San Jose on Monday night. 

KTVU got word of the crash at N. 11th and Washington streets at around 10:10 p.m.

Our camera crew was at the scene and could see what appeared to be an SUV into a home and another vehicle crashed into a light pole. 

Six homes had to be evacuated, according to the fire department. 

San Jose Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Maas said all the area residents that are in harm's way have been evacuated after a gas line was sheared. 

There is no estimate for when Pacific Gas and Electric will arrive at the scene to shut the gas leak off. Firefighters told us the utility company had to assemble an off-duty crew to respond to the incident. 

Details of what led up to the crash are not clear. There was no immediate word on injuries to the people involved in this crash. 

This is a developing news story. 

