2 young boys missing out of Mountain View

The California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for two boys who went missing early Saturday morning.

According to the CHP, Daniel Wu, 9, and David Wu, 4, were last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Mountain View.

Taylor Wu, 38, allegedly took the boys while using a blue 2018 Ford Escape with license plate "VB9V1W" from Missouri.

Daniel stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 67 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. David is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

Taylor is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 176 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Mountain View Police Department.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts or has information about them is asked to call 911.