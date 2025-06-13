24 sex offenders arrested in San Jose, including a fugitive: Police

Twenty-four sex offenders were arrested in San Jose over the past several weeks for allegedly BEING in violation of their sex registration requirements, the San Jose Police Department said Friday.

During the first batch of arrests made from April 8 through May 6, 13 offenders were arrested, including one who had been on the run from law enforcement since 2019, police said.

Another sex offender was arrested on a $250,000 warrant.

The second batch of arrests was made from May 12 through May 27, with 11 offenders being arrested.

During the first round of arrests, four of the suspects were registered as "no post" sex offenders, meaning they were not subjected to public disclosure, and they would not appear on the Megan's Law public website.

It's unclear if their "no post" status will change following their arrests.

Police did not name the offenders nor specify what actions were committed that violated their sex registration requirements.

Anyone with information about sex offenders in violation is asked to contact the department's Megan's Law Detail at sjpdmeganslaw@sanjoseca.gov. or (408) 277-4290.