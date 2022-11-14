24th Street BART station reopens after equipment problem, smoke seen from trackway

article

The 24th Street BART station briefly closed Monday evening due to smoke coming from the trackway, officials say.

The station closure was confirmed on Twitter at 6:59 p.m. by BART officials. The closure caused a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. BART initially mentioned an equipment problem.

The fire department was at the scene out of an abundance of caution. The smoke coming from the trackway is under investigation.

Muni provided assistance with bus service during the closure. The station reopened shortly before 8 p.m.