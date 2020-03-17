26-year-old man killed in shooting in San Francisco

A 26-year-old man died in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District late Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of 16th Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station.

The victim, identified by the medical examiner's office as Demondre Perkins, was pronounced dead. The suspects, described by police as three men in their 20s, have not been arrested and more detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.