2nd impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump to begin week of Feb. 8, Schumer says

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule late Friday after reaching an agreement with Republicans.

Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday.

From there, Trump's legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.

On Jan. 13, the House voted to impeach Trump for a second time on one charge of "inciting an insurrection" after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's the first time in the history of the country that a president has been impeached twice.

"There will be a trial," Schumer said. "It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial. But make no mistake: There will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States."

Schumer downplayed the notion that Trump shouldn't face a Senate trial since he's no longer in office. He said that argument "has been roundly repudiated, debunked by hundreds of constitutional scholars."

"It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country and then be permitted to resign so as to avoid accountability and a vote to disbar them from future office," Schumer said. ""It makes no sense."

At the conclusion of Schumer’s remarks, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "Senate Republicans strongly believe we need a full and fair process."

Just one day earlier, McConnell pushed to delay the start of the trial to February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

During the insurrection, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress conducted a routine count of the electoral votes. The rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police and breached the building, shouting things like "stop the steal" and "hang Mike Pence."

Five people have died since the riot.

Before the siege, Trump had spent weeks telling his supporters that the 2020 election had been stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. Those claims were repeatedly proven false at the state and local level, and by Trump’s own administration officials.

Just hours before the count, Trump spoke at a rally outside the White House, where the mob began their journey to the Capitol.

He told the crowd he’d be with them as they walked down to the Capitol, though he stayed at the White House. Trump told the crowd they’d never take back the country with weakness.

"You have to show strength and you have to be strong," Trump said.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this story.