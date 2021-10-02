3.4 earthquake measured north of San Leandro, tops quake felt one-day earlier

article

USGS reports a preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday afternoon. It's the second day in a row a small earthquake struck the same area.

The quake was first recorded at a magnitude of 3.5 at 12:22 p.m., almost two miles north of San Leandro at a depth of 3.7 miles. This quake topped the magnitude 3.2 felt one day earlier.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The temblor was felt in parts of Oakland.