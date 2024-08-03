Fire destroys home, knocks out power, and injures juvenile in San Jose

article

One house is a total loss after it was consumed by a fire, San Jose officials said.

San Jose firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a home in the 2400 block of Clyda Drive in East San Jose.

Officials reported one juvenile suffered burn injuries, but did not provide the extent or identify the child. Damage was also reported to the backyard shed and fence of a nearby home, but no damage to the home itself.

A power pole was also left damaged. Nearly two dozen homes are without electricity, PG&E said. Fixes are expected to occur overnight or into the morning.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.