3 arrested for following woman from home then robbing her

Police in San Jose have arrested three men suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint after following her home from work last month.

The robbery took place about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 21, after the woman had pulled into her driveway in San Jose, according to police.

Two of the suspects allegedly broke the woman's car windows while she was still inside the car. One suspect allegedly brandished a gun and demanded her purse, police said.

The woman handed over a bag and the suspects fled before police arrived.

After an investigation, the suspects were identified as 20-year-old Keon Dollar of Oakland, 21-year-old Deshon Scott of Oakland, and 20-year-old Kcadar Lee of Hayward. Detectives obtained warrants to arrest them and search their homes.

The suspects were taken into custody in Oakland on Feb. 19 and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Marte #4621 of the San Jose Police Robbery Unit via email: 4621@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.