3 arrested in shooting death of 13-year-old boy in San Jose

San Jose police have arrested a 38-year-old woman and two of her relatives, ages 16 and 17, in the brazen daytime shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, police announced Friday.

The Santa Clara County Coroner identified the victim in the shooting as Steve Ruben Gutierrez III. The cause of death was listed as a single gunshot wound to the chest. His death marked the city's 24th homicide of 2021.

On Friday, police announced that Margarita Santillan, 38, and two juveniles had each been arrested and charged with homicide. The two juveniles arrested have been identified as relatives of Santillan, police said. All three are residents of San Jose.

Investigators said at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of gunfire outside a home on Little Wood Lane.

Authorities said the boy had just arrived in a vehicle at the home when shots rang out.

"The exchange of gunfire happened between the people who arrived at the residence, and the people who live on Little Wood Lane." said spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

Police have not announced a motive in the killing.