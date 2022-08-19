3 people, 1 dog die in mid-air plane crash in Watsonville

Three people and one dog died in a collision between two planes that were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday, authorities said on Friday.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday involving a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people and their pet dog aboard as both planes were on their final approaches to the airport at 100 Aviation Way, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff confirmed that three people died. On Thursday, it was reported that just two people died.

This is the first accident of its kind in at least more than a decade, officials said.

Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker said the city was grieving "from this unexpected and sudden loss."

William Armstrong, who was trying to land his plane nearby, told KTVU that he had to go to a nearby airport and catch a ride back to Watsonville to get his car. He also said there have been a few accidents in the 15 years he’s used it, but he considers it a safe airport.

"Midair collisions, they’re very uncommon, but they are more common right next to the airport because all the airplanes are converging on one point," said Armstrong.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which also damaged a hangar at the airport.

Air safety investigator for NTSB Fabian Salazar said Watsonville Municipal Airport is an uncontrolled airport, which means there is no air traffic control tower. However, Salazar said there is a traffic advisory tool available to pilots using uncontrolled airports.