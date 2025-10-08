3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Police Department says three adults were injured when two vehicles crashed in San Jose on Wednesday. Two of the people have life-threatening injuries, officials say.
What we know:
Police said the crash happened near Rancho Drive and Monterey Road at around 5:30 p.m. All the people injured were taken to local hospitals.
Officials said Monterey Rd. is closed in both directions from Capitol Expressway to Fehren Drive.
San Jose crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. Oct. 8, 2025.
Drivers can expect the road closure to last for several hours, police posted to social media just before 8 p.m.
An advisory was issued to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
San Jose crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. Oct. 8, 2025.