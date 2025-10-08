Expand / Collapse search

3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash in San Jose

By
Published  October 8, 2025 8:16pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
article

San Jose crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. Oct. 8, 2025.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Police Department says three adults were injured when two vehicles crashed in San Jose on Wednesday. Two of the people have life-threatening injuries, officials say. 

What we know:

Police said the crash happened near Rancho Drive and Monterey Road at around 5:30 p.m. All the people injured were taken to local hospitals. 

Officials said Monterey Rd. is closed in both directions from Capitol Expressway to Fehren Drive. 

San Jose crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. Oct. 8, 2025.

Drivers can expect the road closure to last for several hours, police posted to social media just before 8 p.m. 

An advisory was issued to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.  

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.  

San Jose crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. Oct. 8, 2025.

San JoseNews