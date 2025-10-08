3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash in San Jose

article

The San Jose Police Department says three adults were injured when two vehicles crashed in San Jose on Wednesday. Two of the people have life-threatening injuries, officials say.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened near Rancho Drive and Monterey Road at around 5:30 p.m. All the people injured were taken to local hospitals.

Officials said Monterey Rd. is closed in both directions from Capitol Expressway to Fehren Drive.

San Jose crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. Oct. 8, 2025.

Drivers can expect the road closure to last for several hours, police posted to social media just before 8 p.m.

An advisory was issued to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.