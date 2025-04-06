3-year-old killed when struck by trailer, driver arrested for DUI

article

The Brief A 3-year-old was killed after they were struck by a Bobcat trailer Sunday afternoon The operator of the trailer was arrested for felony DUI and manslaughter, according to the CHP



A 3-year-old child was killed when they were struck by a Bobcat trailer on a private property in Petaluma Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The operator was arrested for felony driving under the influence and manslaughter, the CHP said.

What we know:

Officers said that the Bobcat trailer was being operated in a field when the toddler ran into the area.

The child died at the scene.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene around 12:35 p.m., they said they noticed signs of intoxication by the tractor operator. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately known if the child was related to or under the care of the tractor operator.

Officials did not identify the child or the suspect.

READ MORE: CHP seeking for answers in deadly Petaluma hit-and-run

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CHP-Santa Rosa at (707) 806-5600.

Featured article