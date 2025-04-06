3-year-old killed when struck by trailer, driver arrested for DUI
PETALUMA, Calif. - A 3-year-old child was killed when they were struck by a Bobcat trailer on a private property in Petaluma Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The operator was arrested for felony driving under the influence and manslaughter, the CHP said.
What we know:
Officers said that the Bobcat trailer was being operated in a field when the toddler ran into the area.
The child died at the scene.
When CHP officers arrived at the scene around 12:35 p.m., they said they noticed signs of intoxication by the tractor operator. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
What we don't know:
It wasn't immediately known if the child was related to or under the care of the tractor operator.
Officials did not identify the child or the suspect.
READ MORE: CHP seeking for answers in deadly Petaluma hit-and-run
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CHP-Santa Rosa at (707) 806-5600.
Featured
The Source: California Highway Patrol