35-acres burned after Concord vehicle fire spreads to nearby brush

A vehicle fire along Kirker Pass Road in Concord spread to nearby vegetation Sunday afternoon, sparking a fire that grew to 35-acres in size.

The fire, which is being called the Kirker Fire, began at 1:09 p.m., according to CHP reports. It started with a minor-injury collision between two vehicles. One of the two vehicles was reported to be fully engulfed.

By 2:54 p.m., Cal Fire SCU announced that forward progress on the blaze had been stopped and the size of land burned remained unchanged.

Contra Costa Fire earlier had said they were receiving firefighting assistance from Cal Fire SCU.

Motorists in the area are advised by Contra Costa Fire that Kirker Pass Road is closed from Hess Road in Concord to Buchanan Road in Pittsburg. There is no firm reopening time, but the fire department estimates the mop-up to take a few hours.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert at 1:37 p.m., advising both directions of Kirker Pass Road were closed in the area of Hess Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.