3rd stabbing in 1 week leaves woman in critical condition: Davis police

Davis police said a woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times through her tent Monday night.

This was the third stabbing in Davis in less than a week. The city issued a shelter in place warning after the stabbing, which has since been lifted.

Investigators said the woman was in a tent at a homeless camp when she was stabbed. Police spent much of the night going yard to yard searching for her attacker but did not make any arrests.

ALSO: UC Davis student stabbed and killed in park

Many who live in the area are already on edge following two recent deadly stabbings, one of which was a UC Davis student killed at a park.

"You don’t really feel safe anymore, and that’s really, really disheartening, especially this city, where I was able to walk home every evening and feel safe and comfortable," said UC Davis student Gina Stevens.

Police said it is too early to know whether the stabbings are connected.

"Its hard to sleep when you're scared for your life," said one resident who lives near the most recent incident.

"We started sleeping in groups because we don't want to be alone," said another.