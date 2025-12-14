Cluster of quakes strike Sonoma County

article

A cluster of earthquakes rumbled Sonoma County near Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon.

The first quake struck just after 3:30 p.m. just west of Glen Ellen, about 15 miles southeast of Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at a depth of about 1.2 miles.

The USGS initially reported the quake as a 4.9, then a 4.2 before finally identifying its magnitude as 4.0.

Shaking was felt in areas such as Petaluma and Rohnert Park, but no damages or injuries were reported immediately after the earthquake.

At 3:38 p.m., a 3.1 aftershock was recorded in roughly the same area. Then, just before 4:05 p.m., a third 3.4 earthquake was reported near Kenwood, about five miles north of Glen Ellen.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department advised residents to be prepared for further possible aftershocks.



