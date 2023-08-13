4 men arrested months later in deadly San Francisco shooting

Authorities arrested several individuals for a homicide back in June in San Francisco.

Police arrested four men: 28-year-old Jeremiah Fisher, 24-year-old Deniro Gulley, 21-year-old Jamaree Willis, and 25-year-old Chase Goodspeed-Taylor and charged them each with homicide, attempted homicide, and conspiracy.

All except Fisher were also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, Gulley and Goodspeed-Taylor were charged with discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

Gulley was also booked on burglary and "several probation violation" charges.

Officials said San Franciscan Goodspeed-Taylor was taken into custody in Mobile County, Alabama.

The men are suspected to be involved in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man near Rose and Webster Streets on June 5 shortly after 7 p.m.

The unidentified male victim was driven to the hospital where he later died.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the apprehension of the suspects, including the Pacifica, Daly City, and San Mateo Police Departments, San Mateo Regional TAC, ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

Gulley, Willis, and Fisher remain in the San Francisco County Jail. No bail was set.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 for anonymous reporting.