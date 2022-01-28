Expand / Collapse search

49er faithful cheer on Niners ahead of showdown with LA Rams

Published 
Updated 6:30AM
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sports red and gold

San Francisco's Coit Tower and Ferry Building were sporting red and gold ahead of the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the LA Rams on Sunday.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - San Francisco 49er fans headed down to Southern California ahead of the big showdown with the LA Rams on Sunday for the NFC championship game to determine which one of the teams gets to play in the Super Bowl.

And it wasn't just people who rooted on their favorite players. The city of San Francisco glowed red and gold, too, as the Coit Tower and the Ferry Building were aglow in Niner colors. And let's not forget the four-legged Frenchies. 

Take a look at these loyal fans in pictures and videos: 

MORE PHOTOS: 'This is Niner nation:' 49ers faithful root on their team ahead of the Packers game

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrate after the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle (85) takes a selfie with fans before the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswir

The Frenchie Faithful

Will 49ers gatherings cause another Bay Area COVID spike?

Experts warn as people gather indoors to watch 49ers games, that they shouldn't let their guard down due to the diseases contagious nature. People should keep parties small, upgrade their masks, test ahead of time and keep ventilation in mind - remember outdoor is always better.

49ers four-legged fan base, 'Frenchie Faithful' offers team unique support

The Frenchie Faithful are hoping to cheer the 49ers to victory when they meet the Rams in the NFC championship game.

49er family and friends travel to SoCal for game

A dozen 49ers fans from one family are hitting the road south: Their destination is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the site of Sunday's NFC Championship game. The Mendez clan was up early Friday morning to head to the big game. Jesse Gary reports

A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts to a play during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A San Francisco fan is not pleased during the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

49ers super fan serious about his 70-year love affair

A 49ers super fan who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the team's "Number one fan" shares his story and memorabilia dating back to the first game he attended at Kezar Stadium in 1952. 70-years later, he's ready for the team to face the Rams in the NFC Championship game this weekend.