49er faithful cheer on Niners ahead of showdown with LA Rams

San Francisco 49er fans headed down to Southern California ahead of the big showdown with the LA Rams on Sunday for the NFC championship game to determine which one of the teams gets to play in the Super Bowl.

And it wasn't just people who rooted on their favorite players. The city of San Francisco glowed red and gold, too, as the Coit Tower and the Ferry Building were aglow in Niner colors. And let's not forget the four-legged Frenchies.

Take a look at these loyal fans in pictures and videos:

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrate after the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle (85) takes a selfie with fans before the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswir Expand

A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts to a play during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A San Francisco fan is not pleased during the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)