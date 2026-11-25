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The Brief San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hurt his ankle during last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. He missed practice on Wednesday, and is listed as day to day due to the injury.



San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hurt his ankle during last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, prompting him to miss practice on Wednesday.

Coach weighs in

What they're saying:

The Associated Press reported that Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy hurt himself in the second quarter of Sunday night’s catchup, though he was able to stay in the game.

The coach added Prudy was not available for practice to begin the week of preparation for Sunday’s division showdown against Seattle and is listed as day to day.

"It’s not a high ankle so it’s day to day with it," Shanahan tolod AP. "We’ll see how it goes."

Dig deeper:

Purdy leads the NFL with 118.2 passer rating and 9.0 yards per pass attempt, to go with his 23 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.