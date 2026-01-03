49ers faceoff against Seahawks for NFC West title, top seed

article

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday evening, marking the final regular season game that will determine which of the teams will earn the NFC West title.

The game begins at 5 p.m., and will also determine who will clinch the National Football Conference’s No. 1 seed.

The 49ers (12-4) have already secured a playoff position, but the top seed comes with a bye week and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The loser will hit the road next week as a wild-card team.

Both teams are on a six-game winning streak, but the Seahawks (13-3) will enter Saturday’s game in first place of the NFC West.

In their last match on Sept. 7 in Seattle, the 49ers triumphed over the Seahawks 17-13. The 49ers have won seven of the past eight meetings with the Seahawks, including a playoff game in the 2022 season.

The Seahawks are seeking their first division title since 2020, while the 49ers could earn their fourth in the past seven seasons.

Injuries

Seahawks: T Charles Cross (hamstring) will miss his third straight game. His backup Josh Jones (ankle, knee) is questionable. ... WR Rashid Shaheed (concussion) will play. ... S Coby Bryant (knee) is doubtful.

49ers: T Trent Williams didn’t practice all week injuring his hamstring on the first play from scrimmage last week and is listed as questionable. ... TE George Kittle said he plans to play after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable. ... DL Keion White (groin), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) and cornerback Upton Stout (concussion) are all questionable.