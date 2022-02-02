49ers fan, who is chef-owner of Oakland restaurant, in coma after beating at SoFi Stadium

article

Police in Inglewood confirm an Oakland restaurateur was placed in a medically-induced coma on Sunday after he was beaten in the SoFi Stadium parking lot during the 49ers vs. Rams NFC Championship game.

Daniel Luna, 40, is chef and owner of Mistura, a Peruvian restaurant on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland. The 49ers fan was found by paramedics in the lot with severe injuries at around 4 p.m., police said.

The call came in as a "man down in need of medical assistance." Luna was rushed to the emergency room at Harbor UCLA in Torrance where he remains hospitalized. Police said the hospital believes he was physically assaulted.

There is no suspect information or persons of interest in this case. Authorities are working with the stadium to gather video surveillance of the incident.

SEE ALSO: Giants fan Bryan Stow reflects on attack 10 years ago

A KTVU crew checked on the restaurant Wednesday night and confirmed it is closed. The Peruvian-fusion restaurant's website indicates they will be closed until further notice.

Advertisement

This is a developing news story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.