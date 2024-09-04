49er fans upset about new tailgating rules

More than 2,000 49ers fans have signed a petition calling for more communication after the team announced new tailgating rules.

The Change.org petition says the team and Levi's Stadium will enforce a new policy called "directed parking," where fans must purchase assigned tailgating passes.

The team announced on Tuesday that they are investing $200 million to upgrade the stadium over the next two years, which includes no loud music and new parking rules.

According to the 49ers, directed parking offers several benefits, including "reducing congestion, improved safety, enhanced accessibility, time savings and improved traffic."

Longtime tailgaters say this will make it harder for them to connect with other cars in their parties.

According to the petition, the fans said that they're worried they won't be able to park with their party. They also complained that shuttles and walking for the elderly and children take approximately one hour to and from the stadium, and parking lots are "pitch dark and filthy."

The 49ers FAQ sheet advises fans to coordinate their arrival to the game with their friends so that they can caravan into the stadium together. If friends don't come together, the team acknowledges they can't be accommodated.

In the petition, fans say season ticket holders were not warned about the change.

"Our hope is that we can connect with someone from the 49er Executive Team to discuss transparent communication, ways to effectively allow for a optimal fanbase and tailgate experience and who to contact when there are concerns moving forward," the petition reads. "We love our team and want to be treated with the respect and… that true fans who support the 49ers day-in-and-day-out deserve."



