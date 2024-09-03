49ers GM delivers powerful message in wake of Pearsall shooting: 'We all can be better'

The Brief The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice since Ricky Pearsall's shooting. General Manager John Lynch called Pearsall's status "nothing short of miraculous." Pearsall has been placed on the non-football injury list.



The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday held the team’s first practice since rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in Union Square over the weekend.

General Manager John Lynch spoke during a press conference at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, offering an update on how the 23-year-old wide receiver was doing, and he delivered a heartfelt message filled with gratitude as he offered his perspective on the events.

"By the grace of God, Ricky Pearsall’s here, with the team," Lynch said. "We just all feel incredibly blessed. You know, I was able to be down at the hospital and if I heard it from one person, I heard it from so many down there: It’s nothing short of miraculous that he came out of this as good as he did."

The general manager went on to express gratitude from both the team and the Pearsall Family, as he went down the list of parties involved who helped make the outcome of the shooting as best as it could be.

Lynch praised the San Francisco Police Department, especially the first officer to respond to the scene, Sgt. Joelle Harrell, for her quick and heroic actions, as soon as she heard the shots ring out.

"I think we’ve all seen the measures she went to make Ricky comfortable. And she was there for him in a real rough time. And I know how appreciative Ricky is of that," the GM said.

Lynch also praised his staff for the way they handled the shooting, saying the Niners pulled together when needed most and demonstrated the "I’ve got your back" attitude deeply embedded in the culture of the team.

His gratitude was also extended to San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, where Pearsall was treated. Lynch praised the staff there for showing great care and respect to the player and his family. Lynch said the rookie's family rushed to the Bay Area from Arizona as soon as they received word.

Pearsall's injury did not require surgery, and he has since been released from the hospital. On social media, his mother shared that her son had been shot in the chest, but that the bullet exited his back and missed vital organs.

Lynch shared how when first visited the injured player at the hospital, one of the first things on Pearsall’s mind was his teammates.

There was a team party that was scheduled at the time, and Lynch recounted how the first thing Pearsall said to him was that he wanted to go to the party so he could meet with and talk to his teammates.

The general manager said he told the player to focus on himself, but then they took the opportunity to set him up with a virtual visit with his team.

"Kind of a cool moment, we were able to pipe Ricky into the party, and he face-timed the entire group. And that show of love and respect was a real special moment for our team," Lynch shared.

He also explained the decision to place the rookie on the non-football injury list in the wake of the shooting.

"We had to work quickly with that decision. I wish we had some more time to make it, but ultimately we felt that the number one thing we had to be concerned with was Ricky’s well-being, physically, emotionally, mentally," Lynch shared, adding,"He was disappointed but understood."

That will mean Pearsall will be out for at least four weeks.

On Tuesday, players expressed their support for Pearsall and shared how grateful they were to hear that he’ll be okay.

"It just shows how tough he is, resilience," rookie guard Dominic Puni said, adding that his teammate’s strength will also serve as a motivator for the team.

Lynch reflected on the near tragedy and said the events of the last few days hammered home a message, one he asked others to consider.

"We’re real proud to be a part of this community. We live in a special place," he said. "What this makes me recognize, this should make us all recognize: We all can be better. We all need to be better to each other."

And he reiterated that the team will continue to pull together as they stand behind Pearsall with love and support. He said the player was in good spirits, doing remarkably well and that he did not doubt his return to the field this season.

"It’s miraculous the kid’s doing as well as he is," Lynch said. "This really makes you stop and reflect on how precious life is."