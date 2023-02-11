5 dead in hit-and-run including teens in Sacramento; driver facing multiple charges

A man has been arrested for carjacking and a fatal hit-and-run that killed five in Sacramento Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly was driving an SUV on Highway 160 between Clarksburg and Freeport around 5:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and slammed into a tree, CHP officers said. All five passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car and died at the scene.

KCRA Sacramento named four of the five victims:

16-year-old Curvontay Swygert

18-year-old Faith Nicole Samuel

29-year-old Monte Nunn

19-year-old Izabelle Larae Salaz-Stephens

Neighbors who witnessed the event said the victims were in their driveways, on the roads, and in bushes. Meanwhile, Garcia stayed at the scene for a few moments while visibly and "really upset," before walking away, according to John Ochner, who witnessed the crash.

CHP officer Mark Leavitt said the collision was one of the worst he's ever seen in his 15-year career.

After walking away from the scene, Garcia allegedly carjacked a woman who stopped at the scene to help and was unaware of what was going on, causing further confusion amongst the witnesses. Ochner said Garcia sped off instead of staying at the scene.

A police chase soon ensued and Garcia was eventually taken into custody in Elk Grove, according to officials. CHP officials believe Garcia may have been under the influence when the accident occurred.

It's unknown if Garcia suffered any major injuries.

He has been charged with multiple crimes, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carjacking.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.