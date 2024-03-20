5 deadliest CA counties for pedestrians are in Bay Area: Study

A new study conducted in California to highlight the deadliest counties for pedestrians showed five of the top 10 were located in the Bay Area.

The study was conducted by the Simmrin Law Group, using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and looked at the number of people killed in car crashes from 2017-21 and the number of victims that were pedestrians.

At the top of the list was San Francisco County. According to their data, nearly half of the victims killed in traffic accidents in SF County were pedestrians.

Between 2017-21, 154 people were killed in car crashes, and 76 of them were pedestrians.

Los Angeles County came in second.

Featured article

Other Bay Area counties listed included San Mateo County at third, Santa Clara County at eighth, Alameda County at ninth, and Solano County at tenth place.

Other listed northern California counties were Santa Cruz and Sacramento at sixth and seventh, respectively.

At least three of the six counties that saw no pedestrian deaths from 2017-21 are located in the Sierra Nevada region of California; Alpine, Plumas, and Sierra.

The remaining safest counties include Inyo, Mariposa, and Modoc.