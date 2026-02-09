5 shot in San Jose hours after Super Bowl watch party ends

The Brief Five people were shot late Sunday near San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, just hours after the Super Bowl ended and after the area had hosted a watch party. All are expected to survive. Earlier in the day, two men were killed in a separate incident.



Five people were shot late Sunday near San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, just hours after the Super Bowl ended and after the area had hosted a watch party, authorities said.

What we know:

The San Pedro Square area had been hosting the San Pedro Fan Fest, a free community block party, earlier in the day that ran until 8 p.m. Police said the shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street.

Video from the scene showed the entrance to San Pedro Square blocked off with police vehicles and caution tape.

Additional red tape was visible, and several people appeared to be interviewed in front of La Victoria Taqueria. An ambulance was also seen pulling up in front of the restaurant.

San Jose police said five adults were shot and transported to hospitals with varying gunshot wounds. As of the latest update, all five victims were expected to survive.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Big picture view:

Earlier in the day, at about 2:20 a.m., two men were shot in the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio, and both died at the scene, police said.

In that case, police also called the homicides an "isolated incident." These were the city's second and third homicides of 2026.

Five people were shot in San Jose's San Pedro Square hours after a Super Bowl watch party. Feb. 8, 2026

Five people were shot in San Jose's San Pedro Square hours after a Super Bowl watch party. Feb. 8, 2026