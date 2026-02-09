Super Bowl festivities spill into the South Bay on game day

The Brief Seahawks fans celebrate their 29–13 victory over the Patriots, turning San Pedro Square into a Super Bowl party zone. The lively scene attracts locals and visitors, all enjoying the electric atmosphere.



The Super Bowl may have ended miles away at Levi’s Stadium, but the party in downtown San Jose showed no signs of slowing as fans packed San Pedro Square late into the night.

With music pumping, DJs spinning and multiple TV screens showing the game, bars and restaurants overflowed with crowds. Seahawks fans celebrated loudly after Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, while others came simply for the atmosphere.

"Oh my god, to win it here is the best feeling ever," said John, a Seahawks fan from Seattle.

The scene drew a mix of locals and visitors from around the world.

Lee Ferrigon, visiting from London, said he made his first trip to the Bay Area to be close to the Super Bowl experience.

"It’s been great. Love it," Ferrigon said. "I’m from the UK, and it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Live music, Super Bowl-themed activations and packed patios kept the energy high hours after the final whistle.

"The energy’s crazy," said Nastradomas Matlock of Castro Valley. "Super Bowl in the Bay, the Yay Area, what’s happenin’."

Not everyone in the crowd was there strictly for football. Some said they wanted to be part of the moment without being inside the stadium.

"It’s lit, just full of life, no bad vibes," said Olamide Dodoo of San Jose.

Zoe Finzel, also from San Jose, said she had been near Levi’s Stadium earlier in the day before heading downtown.

"We were outside Levi's Stadium earlier, so that was cool just to be in an area where we knew the Super Bowl was going on," she said.

Local businesses said the turnout made Super Bowl Sunday one of their strongest days of the year.

Fans lingered late into the night celebrating, dancing and soaking in the spectacle long after the game was over.