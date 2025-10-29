5 suspects in East Bay lead CHP in 160 mph chase across Bay Bridge

The California Highway Patrol is searching for several suspects after a high-speed pursuit late Tuesday night that spanned multiple cities and reached speeds of up to 160 miles per hour.

According to the CHP, the chase began around 10:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 580 near Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver took off, leading authorities across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco before turning back toward the East Bay.

At times, the suspect drove the wrong way on the freeway, creating dangerous conditions for other motorists, officers said.

The pursuit ended beneath Interstate 880 after the car exited at A Street in Hayward. Five people reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled into nearby neighborhoods.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies joined CHP officers in the search, which continued into the early morning hours.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.