63-year-old woman, mother of 9, killed in hit-and-run identified

A woman killed in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday on San Francisco's Mission Street has been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as Faamaini Fau.

Officers found Fau, 63, unresponsive in the roadway in the 500 block of Mission Street around 2:50 a.m., police said.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police believe Fau, a San Francisco resident, may have been struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

Police are asking for possible witnesses to come forward and if there is any video of the incident.

Rahul Thakker, manager at teh Amazon Motel at 5060 Mission Street, said it was a cold and foggy night at the time of the accident.

"I'm shocked," Thakker said. He said after the woman was struck, he went to his room and couldn't sleep until later that morning.

"She's a very good person. She's very sweet. She'll give you her last dollar, money that she had," said Sasa Faamasino, the victim's friend.

The two have known each other for many years. Faamasino said Faamaini was a widow and the mother of nine children.

Faamasino said she had just seen her friend in the area where she was killed, near the intersection of Mission and Geneva three weeks ago. She described her longtime friend as a free spirit.

"I hope they find that person because she didn't mean no harm to nobody," Faamasino.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

KTVU's Amber Lee contributed to this report.