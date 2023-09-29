76-year-old escapes from intruder during a home invasion in East Oakland



A 76-year-old woman was home alone in East Oakland when, suddenly, her phone alerted her that someone was at the front door.

She then heard loud noises, and, instinctively, knew it was a break-in.

The intruder didn't get away with much, but he did steal her sense of security.

"I'm so scared. I don't want to live here no more," said Somaly, who declined to give her last name.

Surveillance video showed a thief repeatedly kicking her front door Wednesday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

She ran out the back door, but that the intruder caught up with her as she was trying to run down the stairs, grabbing her from behind.

Desperate to get away, Somaly managed to break free. She said she says she jumped over the banister and fell at least 10 feet, got up and climbed over two high fences to get help from a neighbor.

Somaly told a neighbor, "Please help me. I need the phone call. I don't have the phone. The guy stole my phone."

The whole ordeal lasted about four minutes, and the intruder never said a word.

Somaly said she did not see a weapon, but that he dropped some ammunition in her home.

"I just thank God that my mom's here. If it was worse, I wouldn't know what to do," said Somaly's daughter Tia.

She suspected adrenaline and fear led her mother to run despite a previous injury.

"She already had a fractured ankle. She ran and now, we haven't even been to the hospital. Everything happened so fast." Tia said.

Somaly said she's in pain and has difficulty walking after her ordeal. Tia believed her mom was likely targeted because she's an older Asian woman.

Somaly said the intruder stole her purse and phone, but they were recovered nearby.

She said the thief was seen lurking outside the home for a half-hour before breaking in.

Somaly said she's struggling with the mental and physical trauma of the home invasion.

"I hurt all over. I'm so scared. I don't have a choice," said Somaly.

She said the intruder's face was covered with only his eyes showing.

He wore all black clothing and light colored shoes, Somaly said.

Tia said it took police about 25 minutes to respond.

Somaly and her daughter said they love Oakland but are unsure what their next steps will be following the home invasion.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

