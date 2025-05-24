8 rescued after boat capsizes off Marina Green coast

article

Eight people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized off Marina Green in San Francisco.

The Coast Guard first received a call about a boat partially submerged in the water just before 2 p.m., officials said.

Officials said everyone in the sailboat was accounted for and there was no threat to anyone's life.

There were a total of nine people on the boat, but the boat's captain refused to leave, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco fire said everyone on board was wearing life jackets, and the Coast Guard added that no medical treatment was needed for anyone.

Local perspective:

While officials didn't describe the victims, they did say the boat, Sea Scout Ship Viking, is used to teach high school girls how to sail.

The boat and the captain were towed to shore, according to San Francisco fire.

The San Francisco Police Department and officials with San Francisco Recreation & Parks also assisted with the rescue.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Coast Guard rescues eight people off the coast of the Marina Green Saturday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the boat to capsize. San Francisco fire said it's unclear at this time the ages of the passengers.