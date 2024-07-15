Expand / Collapse search

82-year-old driver, who killed world champion cyclist in SF, won't get jail time

By KTVU Staff
Published  July 15, 2024 4:33pm PDT
San Francisco
Bicyclist community mourns the loss of world track cycling champion after he was hit and killed by driver in SF

Friends describe world track cycling champion Ethan Boyes as a friendly, funny and generous person. They say he was skilled in navigating the streets of San Francisco, but was killed by a driver. Theyre calling for more safety measures. They say Ethans death was avoidable. #KTVU

SAN FRANCISCO - An 82-year-old man, who was found guilty of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter of a world champion bicyclist in San Francisco last spring, won't get jail time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California. 

Instead, Arnold Low, who struck and killed cycling champ Ethan Boyes with his Honda Fit on Arguello Boulevard in the Presidio, will get a year of home confinement, supervised release and a $25,000 fine. Low was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the crash

In April, when Low ped guilty in federal court in this case, family members said they were satisfied with the resolution. 

"Every notification we receive about the pending criminal prosecution of Mr. Low is a stinging reminder of our loss and brings with it a fresh, piercing pain," the family said in a letter at that time. 

They added, "It is our sincerest belief that Ethan would in no way want to see Mr. Low incarcerated, nor would he have wanted our family or Mr. Low and his family to endure the lengthy and painful process that a criminal trial will surely entail."

Family members described the victim of the crash as a "kind, loving and gentle soul" who had empathy for others. Boyes was a track cycling champion with USA Cycling

Low had faced up to eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000. 

After Boyes' death, the community pushed for more protected bike lanes across the city. 

Six months after his death, local leaders secured $1.2 million in funding to install protected bike lanes that will connect Golden Gate Park to The Presidio. The funding could only be used within the city, but not within the Presidio, since it is federal land. 

