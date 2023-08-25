$85K in stolen merchandise recovered from Bay Area flea markets after 2 arrested

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Over $85,000 worth of stolen merchandise was being sold at Bay Area flea markets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of selling stolen retail merchandise at flea markets in the Bay Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Roberto Luna-Varela, 32, and Daniela Cruz Barragan, 31, allegedly sold the pilfered items at flea markets in Oakland and the Sacramento area.

In July, officers started an investigation that focused on several people suspected of selling stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise at the Coliseum Flea Market. The suspects were observed selling merchandise, with retail tags attached, at the flea market, officers said.

On Tuesday, detectives witnessed the same suspects selling retail merchandise at a flea market in Galt.

The CHP said investigators from Victoria’s Secret performed a product scan, which indicated never having a point-of-sale transaction by any Victoria’s Secret retail outlet. That stolen merchandise was valued at more than $20,000.

Officers surveilled the suspects away from the flea market and initiated a traffic stop.

Officers served a search warrant on the vehicle where they found additional stolen merchandise from Lululemon, ULTA Beauty, Sephora, Sunglass Hut, Safeway, and Walgreens. That stolen merchandise was valued at more than $85,000.

Luna-Varela and Barragan face charges of possession of stolen property.