9-year-old Oakland football players can't afford championship trip

The good news: Three teams from the Oakland Dynamites nonprofit youth football club made it to the national championship games in Florida next month: The 11-year-olds, the 8-year-olds and the 9-year-olds.

The bad news: The 9-year-olds can't afford the trip.

"It's the biggest hurdle," said Kirsten Cuaresma, whose son, Vivi Scott, is the quarterback.

She and others are now trying to raise money – about $1,500 per boy – so that all 22 players, and maybe even some of their guardians, can go.

"A lot of parents don't want to leave their babies," she said.

In all, the team, coached by Vivi's dad, Coach Vernard "Nard" Scott, is hoping to raise anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000, which will include flights, meals and lodging for the boys and a guardian or two.

Because the boys are so young, Scott is hoping to rent an AirbNb to keep watch over everyone instead of having them be spread out in hotel rooms.

The American Youth Football National Championships, held from Dec. 7 to 14, is a first for the 9-year-old Oakland Dynamites, a storied football league that's been around since 1961.

"Our team worked really hard this season," Vivi said on Wednesday.

Oakland Dynamite Coach Vernard Scott hugs his son, Vivi Scott, the quarterback. Photo: Coach Vernard Scott

"It's the first time we made it to the nationals," said Scott, who is also a football coach at Oakland Technical High School. "Last year, we came up short."

The 11-year-old Oakland Dynamites, the Boom Squad, are also fundraising and are working toward their goal.

Terry Hendrix Jr., whose son is also on the team and who is the football coach at Oakland High, is also trying to help get the word out about the team's needs. Hendrix also coaches the Dynamites.

He stressed that he and Scott are not just football coaches; they are there for the players off the field too, often giving them rides and meals and teaching them life skills.

"We're doing God's work," Hendricks said.

For now, parents are happy their sons have made it so far in their young football careers, but they're feeling anxious about how to send their boys across the country.

Most of the boys attend Oakland public schools and not every family has the funds for this extra cost.

"We're trying to get the team there," Scott said. "We're going to make it work."

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: If you'd like to donate to the Oakland Dynamites 9-year-old football team, click here. If you'd like to help the 11-year-olds, click here.

The 9-year-old Oakland Dynamites are headed to the AYF National Championships. Photo: Coach Vernard Scott

Amaree Harper, wide receiver for the Oakland Dynamites.