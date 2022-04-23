91-year-old Oakland man dies in collision in Uptown neighborhood

article

A 91-year-old Oakland man died from injuries he suffered Friday morning in the Uptown neighborhood of his city, police said Saturday.

A vehicle hit the man at 7 a.m. Friday at Telegraph Avenue and 20th Street as he was in a marked crosswalk.

Firefighters and paramedics responded, and the man was taken to a hospital, police said. He died at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. According to police, the vehicle was traveling north on Telegraph Avenue and hit the man as the vehicle was turning west onto 20th Street.

Officers do not believe that alcohol played a role in the collision.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information related to it is asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.