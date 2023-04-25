9th grader allegedly stabs other student at Walnut Creek high school

article

A student in the 9th grade has been detained after allegedly stabbing another Northgate High School ninth grader on Tuesday in Walnut Creek, school officials said.

The student accused of the stabbing is in police custody, according to the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but officials did not provide an update about the student's condition.

The two children were described as "acquaintances" in the district's statement.

This is a developing story.