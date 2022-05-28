AAPI Heritage Month: Tech engineer turns into ethnic food entrepreneur

(KTVU) – Our recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month focused Saturday morning with a discussion about food, and specifically -- groceries!

When it comes to cooking ethnic cuisines, such as Asian or Hispanic dishes, the first challenge can be finding the right ingredients.

Even in a diverse population as the Bay Area, grocery stores may not have what a person needs to cook a speciality meal.

Bay Area tech engineer, Larry Liu, co-founded Weee! -- an online grocery company headquartered in Fremont.

KTVU's Claufdine Wong interviewed Liu on "Mornings on 2" about his venture.

He said Wee! offers an app to make the ordering process easier and faster.

There are 15,000 products, including fresh produce.

Demand has only increased since the company was founded in 2015.