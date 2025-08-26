Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in attack on Richmond AC Transit bus driver allegedly violated restraining order

Published  August 26, 2025 3:02pm PDT
Richmond
An AC Transit bus driver was injured during an attack Monday morning outside the Richmond BART station, in what authorities described as a domestic incident.

    • Mandingo Hayes, 54, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence and violating a restraining order.
    • Hayes allegedly attacked an AC Transit bus driver on Monday morning.
    • Authorities have not specified the relationship between Hayes and the victim.

RICHMOND, Calif. - A suspect arrested in the attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Richmond has been identified.

Suspect violated restraining order

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Mandingo Hayes of Richmond was the suspect in Monday’s attack, which investigators described as a domestic violence incident.

Authorities have not specified the relationship between Hayes and the driver.

The attack happened around 7:35 a.m. aboard an AC Transit bus just outside the Richmond BART Station.

The driver suffered cuts during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hayes was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and violating a restraining order.

