Suspect in attack on Richmond AC Transit bus driver allegedly violated restraining order
RICHMOND, Calif. - A suspect arrested in the attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Richmond has been identified.
Suspect violated restraining order
What we know:
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Mandingo Hayes of Richmond was the suspect in Monday’s attack, which investigators described as a domestic violence incident.
Authorities have not specified the relationship between Hayes and the driver.
The attack happened around 7:35 a.m. aboard an AC Transit bus just outside the Richmond BART Station.
The driver suffered cuts during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Hayes was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and violating a restraining order.
The Source: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, previous reporting.